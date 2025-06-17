AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Major Milestones in Power & Compute Strategy with New Site in Berwyn and LOI for Expanded Capacity in Alberta

AgriFORCE announces its first decentralized Power & Compute site launch and plans for further expansion in Alberta.
Quiver AI Summary
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., a technology and infrastructure firm, announced two significant achievements in its Power & Compute strategy, including the commissioning of its first decentralized site in Berwyn, Alberta, and a binding Letter of Intent with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. to acquire and develop additional mobile, natural-gas-powered infrastructure. The operational Berwyn site features advanced mining equipment and emissions tracking technology, reinforcing AgriFORCE's approach to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets. The agreement with BlueFlare will add 1.3 MW of capacity at new locations, with an aim to reach a compute capacity of 1 EH/s by early 2026. AgriFORCE's strategy comprises Bitcoin accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy monetization, emphasizing rapid deployment and environmental compliance.
Potential Positives
- Successful commissioning of the first decentralized Power & Compute site in Berwyn, Alberta, highlighting the company’s operational capabilities and execution of its strategic initiatives.
- Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™ to acquire and develop up to 1.3 MW of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure, expanding the company’s reach and capacity in Alberta.
- Demonstrates a clear roadmap towards significant compute capacity growth, targeting 1 EH/s by Q1 2026, which positions the company well for future technological demands in the market.
- Incorporation of ESG-compliant practices with real-time emissions logging and carbon credit tracking, aligning the company’s strategy with growing environmental and sustainability concerns.
Potential Negatives
- The press release highlights the company's reliance on natural gas-powered infrastructure, which may raise environmental concerns and scrutiny over its sustainability practices.
- The announcement indicates the company's focus on Bitcoin mining, an activity often criticized for its high energy consumption and carbon footprint, potentially impacting its public image.
- The need for a binding LOI for future expansions suggests that AgriFORCE may be relying on partnerships for growth, which could raise concerns about its ability to independently sustain operations and develop infrastructure.
FAQ
What is AgriFORCE's Power & Compute strategy?
AgriFORCE's strategy focuses on Bitcoin treasury accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy-first monetization.
Where is AgriFORCE's first decentralized Power & Compute site located?
The first site is located in Berwyn, Alberta and is fully operational.
What is the purpose of the binding LOI with BlueFlare Energy?
The LOI is to acquire and develop up to 1.3 MW of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure across Alberta.
How much Bitcoin has AgriFORCE mined to date?
AgriFORCE has mined 7 BTC to date, valued at approximately $750,000.
What are AgriFORCE's future targets for compute capacity?
AgriFORCE aims for 0.5 EH/s by Q4 2025 and 1 EH/s by Q1 2026.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 194,021 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $459,829
- SHOREHAVEN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 75,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,750
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 13,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,907
- GARDEN STATE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES LLC removed 11,626 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,553
- JUMP FINANCIAL, LLC removed 11,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,318
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 10,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,700
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,242 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,313
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BERWYN, Alberta, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
(NASDAQ: AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”), a technology and infrastructure firm operating at the intersection of clean energy and digital compute, today announced two major milestones in its Power & Compute strategy:
The
commissioning of its first decentralized Power & Compute site
in
Berwyn, Alberta
The
execution of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI)
with
BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.
to acquire and develop up to
1.3 MW
of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure across
Alberta
Together, these milestones reinforce AgriFORCE’s
three-pronged strategy
across
Bitcoin treasury accumulation
,
modular compute infrastructure
, and
energy-first monetization
—accelerating the company’s mission to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets and decentralized AI-ready infrastructure.
Berwyn Commissioning: Proof of Execution
AgriFORCE’s Berwyn site represents the first live deployment under the Company’s Power & Compute Initiative and is now fully operational. Developed in partnership with BlueFlare Energy™, Phase 1 of the site includes:
425 kW BlueFlare Power module
120 Bitmain S21 270TH ASIC miners
delivering
>32 PH/s
Custom-engineered mining pod with high-efficiency airflow and thermal controls
BlueFlare OS™
for telemetry and predictive maintenance
BlueFlare Carbon Cube™
for emissions tracking and ESG compliance
Phase 2
, currently underway, will add
200 kW
, expanding the site’s total capacity to over
625 kW
.
“This site is a working proof of our thesis: convert stranded gas into real-time, ESG-compliant digital compute. And do it fast,” said Dave Jackson, CEO of BlueFlare Energy™.
1.3 MW Alberta Expansion: Strategic LOI Execution
AgriFORCE and BlueFlare Energy™ have entered into a
binding LOI
to acquire and deploy an additional
1.3 MW
of power and compute capacity at two new sites in
Oyen
and
Hinton
, Alberta. The LOI includes:
Rights to
purchase and operate two modular gas-to-power units
, each rated at approximately
640 kW
, alongside BlueFlare-engineered mining infrastructure
Shared responsibilities
, with AgriFORCE providing funding, treasury, and asset ownership, and BlueFlare managing power, deployment, and performance optimization
Optional equity participation
for BlueFlare in future site-level expansions
Each site will replicate the Berwyn model and support a range of workloads including
Bitcoin mining
,
AI inference
,
edge compute
, and
industrial IoT processing
.
“We don’t wait for permits or grid upgrades—we convert gas into compute in weeks, not years,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “This LOI accelerates our Alberta roadmap and pushes us closer to 1 EH/s target compute capacity by Q1 2026.”
Three-Pronged Strategy: Bitcoin, Compute, and Energy Control
AgriFORCE’s roadmap is anchored in a capital-efficient, synergistic growth model:
Bitcoin Treasury: Sound Money Meets Smart Reserves
7 BTC mined to date across Alberta and Ohio (~$750,000 in value)
Up to 50% of capital raises
allocated to
direct BTC purchases
Up to 50% of mined BTC
retained in corporate treasury
This blended model minimizes volatility while compounding long-term upside in a hard, appreciating asset
Compute Infrastructure: Modular, Mobile, and Scaling Fast
6+ MW operational capacity
across three sites, with
>0.17 EH/s
deployed
Targeting 0.5 EH/s by Q4 2025
and
1 EH/s by Q1 2026
Powered by 500+ new-gen ASICs and proprietary telemetry for rapid scaling and efficiency
Energy-First Expansion: Monetizing the Bottleneck
Exclusive access to
50+ MW of natural gas
, expanding to
100+ MW by 2026
Mobile, off-grid systems that
bypass utility delays
Integrated
ESG tech stack
including real-time emissions logging and carbon credit tracking
“Power is the new currency,” added Kahn. “We’re not just building data centers—we’re building power-backed financial infrastructure.”
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first technology company operating at the convergence of clean energy, digital assets, and infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems.
www.agriforcegs.com
About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.
BlueFlare Energy™ is a pioneer in modular, mobile energy and decentralized compute solutions. Based in Alberta, BlueFlare’s proprietary OS, emissions tech, and carbon compliance infrastructure support high-uptime, ESG-first data processing at the edge of the grid.
www.GoBlueFlare.com
Investor Relations
+1-561-717-1742
info@agriforcegs.com
Follow AgriFORCE and TerraHash Digital™
@agriforcegs | @THashDGTL — Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, TruthSocial
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.