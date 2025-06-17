AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Major Milestones in Power & Compute Strategy with New Site in Berwyn and LOI for Expanded Capacity in Alberta

AgriFORCE announces its first decentralized Power & Compute site launch and plans for further expansion in Alberta.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., a technology and infrastructure firm, announced two significant achievements in its Power & Compute strategy, including the commissioning of its first decentralized site in Berwyn, Alberta, and a binding Letter of Intent with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. to acquire and develop additional mobile, natural-gas-powered infrastructure. The operational Berwyn site features advanced mining equipment and emissions tracking technology, reinforcing AgriFORCE's approach to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets. The agreement with BlueFlare will add 1.3 MW of capacity at new locations, with an aim to reach a compute capacity of 1 EH/s by early 2026. AgriFORCE's strategy comprises Bitcoin accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy monetization, emphasizing rapid deployment and environmental compliance.

Potential Positives

Successful commissioning of the first decentralized Power & Compute site in Berwyn, Alberta, highlighting the company’s operational capabilities and execution of its strategic initiatives.

Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™ to acquire and develop up to 1.3 MW of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure, expanding the company’s reach and capacity in Alberta.

Demonstrates a clear roadmap towards significant compute capacity growth, targeting 1 EH/s by Q1 2026, which positions the company well for future technological demands in the market.

Incorporation of ESG-compliant practices with real-time emissions logging and carbon credit tracking, aligning the company’s strategy with growing environmental and sustainability concerns.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the company's reliance on natural gas-powered infrastructure, which may raise environmental concerns and scrutiny over its sustainability practices.

The announcement indicates the company's focus on Bitcoin mining, an activity often criticized for its high energy consumption and carbon footprint, potentially impacting its public image.

The need for a binding LOI for future expansions suggests that AgriFORCE may be relying on partnerships for growth, which could raise concerns about its ability to independently sustain operations and develop infrastructure.

FAQ

What is AgriFORCE's Power & Compute strategy?

AgriFORCE's strategy focuses on Bitcoin treasury accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy-first monetization.

Where is AgriFORCE's first decentralized Power & Compute site located?

The first site is located in Berwyn, Alberta and is fully operational.

What is the purpose of the binding LOI with BlueFlare Energy?

The LOI is to acquire and develop up to 1.3 MW of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure across Alberta.

How much Bitcoin has AgriFORCE mined to date?

AgriFORCE has mined 7 BTC to date, valued at approximately $750,000.

What are AgriFORCE's future targets for compute capacity?

AgriFORCE aims for 0.5 EH/s by Q4 2025 and 1 EH/s by Q1 2026.

Full Release



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.



The commissioning of its first decentralized Power & Compute site in Berwyn, Alberta







The



commissioning of its first decentralized Power & Compute site



in



Berwyn, Alberta









The in



The



execution of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI)



with



BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.



to acquire and develop up to



1.3 MW



of mobile, natural-gas-powered compute infrastructure across



Alberta













Together, these milestones reinforce AgriFORCE’s



three-pronged strategy



across



Bitcoin treasury accumulation



,



modular compute infrastructure



, and



energy-first monetization



—accelerating the company’s mission to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets and decentralized AI-ready infrastructure.







Berwyn Commissioning: Proof of Execution







AgriFORCE’s Berwyn site represents the first live deployment under the Company’s Power & Compute Initiative and is now fully operational. Developed in partnership with BlueFlare Energy™, Phase 1 of the site includes:









425 kW BlueFlare Power module















120 Bitmain S21 270TH ASIC miners



delivering



>32 PH/s









delivering



Custom-engineered mining pod with high-efficiency airflow and thermal controls







Custom-engineered mining pod with high-efficiency airflow and thermal controls





BlueFlare OS™



for telemetry and predictive maintenance







for telemetry and predictive maintenance





BlueFlare Carbon Cube™



for emissions tracking and ESG compliance













Phase 2



, currently underway, will add



200 kW



, expanding the site’s total capacity to over



625 kW



.





“This site is a working proof of our thesis: convert stranded gas into real-time, ESG-compliant digital compute. And do it fast,” said Dave Jackson, CEO of BlueFlare Energy™.







1.3 MW Alberta Expansion: Strategic LOI Execution







AgriFORCE and BlueFlare Energy™ have entered into a



binding LOI



to acquire and deploy an additional



1.3 MW



of power and compute capacity at two new sites in



Oyen



and



Hinton



, Alberta. The LOI includes:







Rights to



purchase and operate two modular gas-to-power units



, each rated at approximately



640 kW



, alongside BlueFlare-engineered mining infrastructure







Rights to , each rated at approximately , alongside BlueFlare-engineered mining infrastructure





Shared responsibilities



, with AgriFORCE providing funding, treasury, and asset ownership, and BlueFlare managing power, deployment, and performance optimization







, with AgriFORCE providing funding, treasury, and asset ownership, and BlueFlare managing power, deployment, and performance optimization





Optional equity participation



for BlueFlare in future site-level expansions











Each site will replicate the Berwyn model and support a range of workloads including



Bitcoin mining



,



AI inference



,



edge compute



, and



industrial IoT processing



.





“We don’t wait for permits or grid upgrades—we convert gas into compute in weeks, not years,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “This LOI accelerates our Alberta roadmap and pushes us closer to 1 EH/s target compute capacity by Q1 2026.”







Three-Pronged Strategy: Bitcoin, Compute, and Energy Control







AgriFORCE’s roadmap is anchored in a capital-efficient, synergistic growth model:









Bitcoin Treasury: Sound Money Meets Smart Reserves











7 BTC mined to date across Alberta and Ohio (~$750,000 in value)







7 BTC mined to date across Alberta and Ohio (~$750,000 in value)





Up to 50% of capital raises



allocated to



direct BTC purchases









allocated to





Up to 50% of mined BTC



retained in corporate treasury







retained in corporate treasury



This blended model minimizes volatility while compounding long-term upside in a hard, appreciating asset















Compute Infrastructure: Modular, Mobile, and Scaling Fast













6+ MW operational capacity



across three sites, with



>0.17 EH/s



deployed







across three sites, with deployed





Targeting 0.5 EH/s by Q4 2025



and



1 EH/s by Q1 2026









and



Powered by 500+ new-gen ASICs and proprietary telemetry for rapid scaling and efficiency















Energy-First Expansion: Monetizing the Bottleneck











Exclusive access to



50+ MW of natural gas



, expanding to



100+ MW by 2026









Exclusive access to , expanding to



Mobile, off-grid systems that



bypass utility delays









Mobile, off-grid systems that



Integrated



ESG tech stack



including real-time emissions logging and carbon credit tracking















“Power is the new currency,” added Kahn. “We’re not just building data centers—we’re building power-backed financial infrastructure.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first technology company operating at the convergence of clean energy, digital assets, and infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems.









www.agriforcegs.com











About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.







BlueFlare Energy™ is a pioneer in modular, mobile energy and decentralized compute solutions. Based in Alberta, BlueFlare’s proprietary OS, emissions tech, and carbon compliance infrastructure support high-uptime, ESG-first data processing at the edge of the grid.









www.GoBlueFlare.com











