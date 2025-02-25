AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Expansion and Successful Deliveries from Radical Clean Solutions Division

AgriFORCE Growing Systems reports successful RCS division operations, expanding European presence and securing Caribbean orders.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has announced significant progress in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, which it acquired in August 2024. The division has successfully scaled operations with initial unit deliveries from a major European order and has established a solid presence in Europe through its UK distribution partner. Additionally, AgriFORCE has received its first two purchase orders from the Caribbean, including a consignment for deployment in Barbados and St. Lucia. The company is actively expanding its product offerings and market reach across Western Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. COO Barrett Mooney expressed excitement about the division's growth and partnership efforts aimed at introducing innovative solutions to global markets.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), a leading technology-driven innovator, today announced key developments in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, acquired in August 2024.





The RCS division has made significant strides in scaling operations, with the successful delivery of initial units from a major European purchase order in 2025. These large commercial units were shipped to customers via AgriFORCE’s UK-based distribution partner, marking a strong foothold in the European market.





Additionally, the Company has received its first two purchase orders from the Caribbean Basin, one of which is a consignment order aimed at deploying RCS units in Barbados and St. Lucia. As AgriFORCE continues to strengthen its global presence, the RCS division is actively expanding its product catalog and market reach in Western Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean Basin and the Middle East.





Barrett Mooney, Chief Operating Officer of AgriFORCE, commented:





“We’ve been working closely with the RCS team to enhance both sales and manufacturing efficiency. We are excited about the division’s growth, the introduction of new product offerings, and the valuable partnerships helping us bring these cutting-edge solutions to market.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.





For more information, visit





www.agriforcegs.com





.





For media inquiries, please contact:





Richard Wong





CFO





AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd.





1-778-658-0533







rwong@agriforcegs.com





