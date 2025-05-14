AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Delivery of 500 Bitcoin Mining Machines to Enhance Ohio Operations

AgriForce delivered 500 Bitcoin mining machines to boost capacity in Ohio, increasing hashrate to 130 PH/s.

AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. has announced the successful delivery of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines, which will be installed at its facility in East Palestine, Ohio. This new equipment is expected to enhance the company's mining capacity by adding 50 petahash per second, bringing its total operational hashrate in Ohio to 130 petahash per second. The installation is scheduled to occur around May 15, 2025. AgriForce aims to strengthen its position in the North American Bitcoin mining market by leveraging low-cost power agreements and efficient infrastructure. CEO Jolie Kahn emphasized that this delivery represents a strategic milestone in scaling operations, while CFO Chris Polimeni highlighted the company's ability to convert investments into productive assets efficiently.

Potential Positives

Successful delivery of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines enhances operational capacity and is expected to increase AgriForce’s total operational hashrate to 130 PH/s.

The Company's expansion into Ohio with a second facility demonstrates strategic growth and commitment to increasing its presence in the North American Bitcoin mining sector.

AgriForce's ability to efficiently transform investment into productive hashrate showcases financial agility and operational effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence and future profitability.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on Bitcoin mining machines exposes the company to substantial market volatility associated with cryptocurrency values, which could impact financial stability.

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could significantly alter the company's projected operational outcomes.

The mention of the company's ability to turn investments into revenue-producing assets may raise concerns about the sustainability and long-term profitability of their business model in a competitive sector.

FAQ

What is AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd.?

AgriForce is a technology and infrastructure company focused on digital energy innovation and sustainable growth within agriculture and Bitcoin mining.

Where is the new Bitcoin mining facility located?

The new facility is located in East Palestine, Ohio, which will enhance AgriForce's operational capacity in Bitcoin mining.

How many Bitcoin mining machines has AgriForce acquired?

AgriForce has successfully delivered 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines for installation at its new facility.

What is the total operational hashrate of AgriForce in Ohio?

AgriForce's total operational hashrate in Ohio is expected to reach 130 petahash per second (PH/s) after new installations.

When is the installation of the new machines expected to be completed?

The installation of the new machines is expected to be completed on or about May 15, 2025.

Full Release





Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of its previously announced order of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines to its EPCM contractor for installation at the Company’s second OH facility in East Palestine, Ohio.





Once installation is complete, the delivered equipment is expected to add an additional 50 petahash per second (PH/s) of new mining capacity, increasing AgriForce’s total operational Ohio hashrate to 130 PH/s. This includes the Company’s existing 80 PH/s running at its 3 MW facility in Westpoint, Ohio. Installation is now expected to occur on or about May 15, 2025.







Hardware Specifications – Bitmain S19j Pro 100T











Hashrate (per unit):



100 TH/s







100 TH/s





Power Consumption (per unit):



~2,950 W







~2,950 W





Efficiency:



~29.5 J/TH







~29.5 J/TH





Total System Power Draw:



~1.475 MW (500 units)







~1.475 MW (500 units)





Facility Capacity:



2 MW site with optimized load balancing













Infrastructure-First, Scaled for Efficiency







With this latest delivery, AgriForce will soon operate 130 PH/s of computing power across two fully owned facilities in Ohio. Leveraging low-cost power agreements and vertically integrated infrastructure, the Company continues to strengthen its competitive position in the North American Bitcoin mining sector.





“Receiving 500 new machines for our East Palestine site marks another strategic milestone in our scale-up roadmap,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce. “This delivery is expected to enhance our operational capacity and improve our cost efficiency as we move toward our goal of reaching one exahash.”





Stressing the Company’s efficiency in turning investment dollars into revenue-producing assets, Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce stated: “We continue to quickly turn acquisition investments into productive, energized hashrate. This ability to agilely locate well priced miners and install and operate them in consistently rapid operations shows the nimbleness of our organization and greatly optimizes our rates of success.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company committed to addressing major challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company focuses on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.







Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors—some of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors” in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements due to new information or future developments.







For more information, visit







www.agriforcegs.com















For Further Information, Please Contact:







Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.