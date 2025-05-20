AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. Achieves 130 PH/s Operational Capacity with Latest Bitcoin Mining Deployment in Ohio

AgriForce announces completion of 500 Bitcoin mining machines in Ohio, boosting operational capacity to 130 PH/s.

Quiver AI Summary

AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. announced the completion of the installation of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines at its East Palestine, Ohio facility, boosting its operational capacity to 130 petahash per second (PH/s) across its two Ohio sites. This deployment is part of AgriForce's strategy to expand its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining operations, and it highlights the company's focus on efficient logistical execution and rapid scaling. The facility is designed to handle the power demands of the new machines, optimizing energy use. CEO Jolie Kahn and CFO Chris Polimeni emphasized the importance of this milestone for maintaining operational momentum and targeting a future goal of exceeding one exahash in Q2 2025.

Potential Positives

Completion of the installation of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro Bitcoin mining machines marks a significant operational milestone in AgriForce's expansion strategy.

The new deployment increases the company's total hashrate to 130 PH/s, enhancing its competitive position in the Bitcoin mining sector.

The efficient logistical coordination and early installation phase demonstrate the company's strong operational capabilities and commitment to scaling its mining operations.

The announcement includes strategic goals of surpassing one exahash in Q2 of 2025, indicating proactive growth planning and ambition for future performance.

Potential Negatives

This press release heavily focuses on operational expansion in an unstable and volatile cryptocurrency market, which may raise concerns about long-term sustainability and profitability.

The company emphasizes aggressive scaling, which could indicate high capital expenditure and financial risk in a rapidly changing industry.

The reliance on "forward-looking statements" suggests potential uncertainty in achieving outlined operational milestones, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is AgriForce's new operational capacity in Ohio?

AgriForce has achieved an operational capacity of 130 petahash per second (PH/s) across its facilities in Ohio.

How many Bitcoin mining machines has AgriForce installed?

AgriForce has completed the installation of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines at its East Palestine facility.

What is the contribution of the new machines to AgriForce's operations?

The new installation will contribute an additional 50 petahash per second (PH/s) to AgriForce's operations in Ohio.

When does AgriForce aim to surpass one exahash?

AgriForce targets to surpass one exahash in hashrate by Q2 of 2025.

What is AgriForce’s focus in its operational strategy?

AgriForce focuses on aggressive, capital-efficient scaling of its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining strategy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company Moves to 130 PH/s Operational Capacity Across Ohio-Based Facilities









Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd.



(“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure firm focused on digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce that final installation of the previously delivered 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines is now being completed at its East Palestine, Ohio mining facility.





This latest deployment marks a key operational milestone in AgriForce’s ongoing expansion of its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining strategy. Once energized, the 500-unit installation will contribute an additional 50 petahash per second (PH/s) to the Company’s Ohio-based operations, bringing its total active hashrate to 130 PH/s across two company-owned sites in Ohio.





“Our team and EPCM partners have once again demonstrated exceptional execution, initiating installation efficiently at our East Palestine site,” said



Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce



. “This keeps us well on track to bring additional hashpower online rapidly and underscores our continued commitment to aggressive, capital-efficient scaling.”





The final deployment follows the successful delivery of the machines announced on May 14, 2025. The facility is optimized to accommodate the 1.475 MW power draw associated with the new machines, utilizing efficient load balancing across its 2 MW capacity.





“Getting to the installation phase early is a testament to our logistical coordination and our relentless focus on speed-to-hash,” added



Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce



. “We are creating real operational momentum as we target our next strategic goal—surpassing one exahash in Q2 of 2025.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company committed to addressing major challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company focuses on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.







Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:







X:





@agriforcegs











Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding hashrate expansion, energy efficiency, timelines, and financial or operational performance. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond AgriForce’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements and are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the SEC for further information, including risk disclosures.







For Further Information, Please Contact:







Investor Relations





+1 (561) 717-1742









www.agriforcegs.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.