AgriFORCE Growing Systems announces 1-for-100 reverse stock split

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) announced the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares whereby every one hundred shares of its outstanding common shares will automatically be combined into one common share. The reverse split was approved by the Company’s shareholders on November 25, 2024 and will be effective as of the commencement of trading on December 5, 2024. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with the closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

