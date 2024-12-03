News & Insights

Stocks
AGRI

AgriFORCE Growing Systems announces 1-for-100 reverse stock split

December 03, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) announced the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares whereby every one hundred shares of its outstanding common shares will automatically be combined into one common share. The reverse split was approved by the Company’s shareholders on November 25, 2024 and will be effective as of the commencement of trading on December 5, 2024. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with the closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AGRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.