AgriFORCE CEO Jolie Kahn Participates in 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit, Highlighting Company's Role in Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

AgriFORCE's CEO Jolie Kahn participated in the 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit, discussing digital finance and sustainable infrastructure advancements.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. announced that CEO Jolie Kahn participated in the 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., an event that brought together influential figures from finance, technology, energy, and policy to discuss topics like national energy strategy and digital asset regulation. Kahn's presence underscores the company's role at the intersection of agriculture, energy infrastructure, and digital assets through its TerraHash Digital™ platform, which focuses on energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and data center operations. Kahn emphasized the growing importance of stablecoins in the future of digital finance, particularly their potential to enhance transaction efficiency in energy and commodities. The Summit featured high-profile attendees, including U.S. legislators and regulatory officials, and highlighted the need for balancing innovation with oversight in the evolving landscape of blockchain and digital finance, reinforcing AgriFORCE's commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure.

Potential Positives

CEO Jolie Kahn's participation in the prestigious 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit positions AgriFORCE as a key player at the intersection of agriculture, energy, and digital assets.

The company is actively engaging with high-level policymakers and industry leaders, enhancing its visibility and influence in the emerging digital finance landscape.

AgriFORCE's involvement in energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and data center operations reflects its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.

The emphasis on stablecoins and digital infrastructure showcases AgriFORCE's strategic focus on future-proofing its operations in an evolving financial ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

The focus on Bitcoin mining and digital assets may distract from AgriFORCE's core agricultural mission, raising concerns about its strategic priorities.

The participation in a cryptocurrency-focused summit may lead to scrutiny regarding AgriFORCE's involvement in potentially controversial sectors, which could impact its public perception and investor confidence.

Emphasis on digital asset regulation and energy-efficient Bitcoin mining might alienate stakeholders who prioritize traditional agricultural sustainability over digital finance initiatives.

FAQ

Who is AgriFORCE's CEO?

The CEO of AgriFORCE is Jolie Kahn.

What was the purpose of the 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit?

The Summit aimed to discuss national energy strategy, digital asset regulation, and decentralized technologies in finance.

How does AgriFORCE relate to Bitcoin mining?

AgriFORCE is developing energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and data center operations as part of its TerraHash Digital™ platform.

What are stablecoins and their significance?

Stablecoins maintain a fixed value and are crucial for enabling faster, transparent, and cost-effective transactions in global commerce.

How is AgriFORCE involved in sustainable digital infrastructure?

AgriFORCE is focused on building secure mining operations and high-performance data centers to support digital asset infrastructure.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property-focused agtech company advancing sustainable solutions across the agriculture and energy sectors, today announced that CEO Jolie Kahn was an invited participant at the prestigious 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.





The Bitcoin Policy Summit is an invitation-only event convening top leaders from the finance, technology, energy, and policy communities. This year’s Summit drew senior U.S. legislators, regulators, and agency officials together with executives from the cryptocurrency, stablecoin, and Bitcoin mining sectors, as well as institutional investors and academics. Key topics included national energy strategy, digital asset regulation, and the evolving role of decentralized technologies in global financial systems.





Jolie Kahn’s attendance highlights AgriFORCE’s growing role at the nexus of agriculture, energy infrastructure, and digital assets through its TerraHash Digital™ platform. AgriFORCE is actively developing energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and data center operations while closely monitoring advancements in stablecoin adoption and its implications for digital trade and cross-border settlements.





“Participating in the 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit was a tremendous opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of digital finance and infrastructure,” said Ms. Kahn. “Beyond Bitcoin, Stablecoins are increasingly viewed as a key component of the next-generation monetary ecosystem. Their potential to provide faster, more transparent, and cost-effective transactions—particularly in the context of energy and commodities—underscores the importance of digital infrastructure built on efficiency, sustainability, and trust.”





Stablecoins, designed to maintain a fixed value typically pegged to fiat currencies, are playing an increasingly prominent role in global commerce and financial inclusion. As regulatory clarity improves and adoption accelerates, companies like AgriFORCE are exploring the infrastructure backbone required to support this evolution—from secure mining operations to high-performance data centers.





The Summit’s high-level attendees included bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate and House blockchain caucuses, commissioners from the SEC and CFTC, senior advisors from the Department of Energy and White House OSTP, and founders of top blockchain and fintech ventures. Panels, roundtables, and policy briefings focused on balancing innovation with oversight while ensuring America’s competitiveness in blockchain, AI, and digital finance.





AgriFORCE’s presence at this event affirms its commitment to responsible innovation, policy engagement, and leadership in the future of sustainable digital infrastructure.







About AgriFORCE







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an intellectual property-focused company dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions across the global agricultural and energy landscape. Through its operating divisions and technology platforms—including its digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining initiative, TerraHash Digital™—AgriFORCE aims to drive efficiency, profitability, and resiliency in foundational industries. For more information, visit





