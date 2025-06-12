AgriFORCE Announces First Deployment Under Power & Compute Initiative with BlueFlare Energy in Alberta

AgriFORCE collaborates with BlueFlare to deploy 1.3MW Bitcoin mining infrastructure across five sites in Alberta.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has announced its first deployment under the Power & Compute Initiative through a Letter of Intent with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. This collaboration entails the installation of 1.3 megawatts of modular, natural gas-powered Bitcoin mining infrastructure at five locations in Alberta, Canada, with a total of 315 Bitmain S21 Pro ASIC miners. The project will use BlueFlare's intelligent platform for energy and performance optimization, ensuring carbon-aware computing. AgriFORCE has secured a 90-day exclusivity period for future projects and is committed to holding all mined Bitcoin while exploring additional acquisitions. The infrastructure deployment is set to be completed within 90 days.

AgriFORCE's collaboration with BlueFlare Energy marks a significant milestone as the first execution under its Power & Compute Initiative, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovative, modular infrastructure for Bitcoin mining.

The deployment of 1.3 megawatts of natural gas-powered infrastructure across five strategic sites in Alberta showcases AgriFORCE's focus on combining agriculture and clean energy technologies.

The company's investment in carbon-aware technologies and ESG reporting systems, such as the Carbon Cube™, highlights its dedication to sustainability and environmentally responsible operations.

AgriFORCE has secured a 90-day exclusivity window and Right of First Refusal on future BlueFlare opportunities, potentially strengthening its market position and collaboration capabilities.

The press release includes a significant emphasis on the company's involvement in Bitcoin mining, which may face scrutiny due to environmental concerns and regulatory scrutiny regarding cryptocurrency practices.

The project is described as a modular, natural gas-powered deployment, which may be perceived negatively due to the ongoing shift towards renewable energy and potential backlash against fossil fuel use.

The forward-looking statements section highlights several risks, including regulatory uncertainties and supply chain disruptions, which could impact the project's success and the company's future operations.

What is the AgriFORCE Power & Compute Initiative?

The Power & Compute Initiative is AgriFORCE's program focused on modular, efficiency-aligned infrastructure for computing operations.

Who is collaborating with AgriFORCE on this initiative?

AgriFORCE is collaborating with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. to deploy a Bitcoin mining infrastructure across Alberta.

How much power will be deployed under this agreement?

The agreement outlines a deployment of 1.3 megawatts of modular, natural gas-powered Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

What are the key features of the deployed technology stack?

The technology stack includes BlueFlare OS™, predictive analytics, and a Carbon Cube™ for ESG reporting and monitoring.

When will the infrastructure deployment be completed?

The full infrastructure deployment is scheduled for completion within 90 days from the agreement date.

Landmark Collaboration Marks First Execution Under AgriFORCE’s Power & Compute Initiative with Modular, Efficiency-Aligned Infrastructure Across Five Alberta Sites









Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a mission-driven technology company at the forefront of agriculture, clean energy, and decentralized computing, today announced its first deployment under the Power & Compute Initiative via a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy



™



Solutions Inc. (“BlueFlare”).





The agreement outlines a deployment of 1.3 megawatts of modular, natural gas-powered Bitcoin mining infrastructure across five strategically located sites in Alberta, Canada.







Deployment Overview: Five Phases Across Alberta







Under the terms of the LOI, BlueFlare will lead the full-stack delivery of compute infrastructure and energy systems across the following phased sites:











Phase









Location









Power









Miners











Phase 1





Berwyn, Alberta – Ph.1





425 kW





120 units









Phase 2





Berwyn, Alberta – Ph.2





150 kW





40 units









Phase 3





Oyen, Alberta





250 kW





70 units









Phase 4





Hinton, Alberta – Ph.1





200 kW





45 units









Phase 5





Hinton, Alberta – Ph.2





200 kW





40 units

















The total project encompasses generators and 315 Bitmain S21 Pro ASIC miners (200 TH/s per unit) and includes comprehensive site deployment, design, integration, and commissioning services.







Technology Stack: Embedded Intelligence & ESG Enablement







This inaugural deployment will leverage BlueFlare’s proprietary platform stack to deliver intelligent and carbon-aware compute infrastructure:









BlueFlare OS







™





– Centralized control and visibility for uptime, power usage, and system health.







– Centralized control and visibility for uptime, power usage, and system health.





Performance Optimization Suite



– Real-time tuning of fan speeds, voltage, and firmware for peak performance and longevity.







– Real-time tuning of fan speeds, voltage, and firmware for peak performance and longevity.





Remote Command Layer



– Remote miner management, firmware deployment, and diagnostics.







– Remote miner management, firmware deployment, and diagnostics.





Predictive Analytics



– AI-driven anomaly detection and preemptive maintenance alerts.







– AI-driven anomaly detection and preemptive maintenance alerts.





Batch Provisioning Tools



– Streamlined configuration across all miner fleets.











Complementing this is the



Carbon Cube







™





, BlueFlare’s real-time environmental telemetry system for ESG reporting, carbon credit tracking, and site-level sustainability monitoring.







Strategic Execution & Exclusivity







AgriFORCE has submitted a binding deposit toward the first two months of hosting and operations at the Berwyn Phase 1 site. The all-in power and hosting cost is fixed at $0.065 per kWh, excluding consumables and extraordinary repairs.





The full infrastructure deployment is scheduled for completion within 90 days. AgriFORCE has secured a



90-day exclusivity window



and



Right of First Refusal (ROFR)



on the final two phases in Hinton and future BlueFlare opportunities across Alberta and other regions.







Leadership Commentary







“This project puts our Power & Compute Initiative into action with a modular, environmentally intelligent deployment across high-potential Canadian sites,” said



Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE



. “BlueFlare’s integrated engineering and ESG platforms are a perfect fit for our decentralized compute vision. We’re not just building hashrate—we’re deploying intelligent digital assets backed by sustainable infrastructure and advanced operational visibility. The Company reaffirms its commitment to building its Bitcoin Treasury through hodling bitcoin which it mines, and to date, it has continued to hodl all bitcoin it has mined. The Company also plans to augment its bitcoin holdings through further purchases of bitcoin in the market, as capital resources permit.”







Next Steps







The parties intend to finalize definitive agreements—including hosting, power, and site lease arrangements—on or before



June 30, 2025



, with initial on-site work to commence immediately thereafter.







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI)







AgriFORCE is a mission-first technology company focused on unlocking innovation at the intersection of agriculture, energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its division



TerraHash Digital







™





, the Company delivers modular mining and high-performance computing solutions powered by renewable and recovered energy.







Learn more:







www.agriforcegs.com











About BlueFlare Energy







™







Solutions Inc.







BlueFlare is a decentralized infrastructure company specializing in mobile natural gas generation, compute deployment, and carbon-aware optimization technologies. Its platforms span blockchain, AI, emissions tracking, and energy monetization.







Learn more:







www.GoBlueFlare.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the execution and expansion of infrastructure projects, operational performance, and market growth. These statements are subject to risks including delays in deployment, regulatory uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and power cost fluctuations. Refer to AgriFORCE’s SEC filings for a full risk discussion. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







AgriFORCE Investor Relations





+1-561-717-1742









www.agriforcegs.com







