News & Insights

World Markets

Agriculture union expects Tunisia to import 95% of its grain needs due to drought

Credit: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

May 19, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia will import about 95% of its grain needs this season for the first time due to a severe drought, an official at the agriculture union said on Friday, a decision which will add to the country's exhausted public finances.

Mahamed Rajaibiya said that the grain crop will be only 250,000 tonnes, compared to 750,000 tonnes last year. Tunisia's annual needs is about to 3.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.