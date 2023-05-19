Agriculture union expects Tunisia to import 95% of its grain needs due to drought

TUNIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia will import about 95% of its grain needs this season for the first time due to a severe drought, an official at the agriculture union said on Friday, a decision which will add to the country's exhausted public finances.

Mahamed Rajaibiya said that the grain crop will be only 250,000 tonnes, compared to 750,000 tonnes last year. Tunisia's annual needs is about to 3.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Louise Heavens)

