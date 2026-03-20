Agriculture Stock Up 53% Draws $12 Million Bet. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

Resolute Capital added 240,000 shares of The Andersons for an estimated $11.74 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $13.03 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

The fund now holds 260,000 shares valued at $13.82 million as of December 31, 2025.

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On February 17, 2026, Resolute Capital Asset Partners disclosed a buy of 240,000 shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), an estimated $11.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Resolute Capital Asset Partners increased its position in The Andersons by 240,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.74 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The overall value of the position rose by $13.03 million, reflecting both the additional shares and price appreciation.

What else to know

The fund’s stake in The Andersons now represents 7% of 13F AUM following the buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ASND: $18.90 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $16.42 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:ANDE: $13.82 million (7% of AUM) NYSE:TPL: $13.07 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $9.41 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, The Andersons shares were priced at $66.74, up 53% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 16% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11 billion Net income (TTM) $95.7 million Dividend yield 1.2% Price (as of Friday) $66.74

Company snapshot

The Andersons offers grain merchandising, plant nutrients, ethanol production, and related logistics and risk management services.

The firm generates revenue by storing, trading, and marketing agricultural commodities, producing renewable fuels, and supplying crop inputs and industrial products.

It serves commercial and family farmers, ethanol producers, and industrial clients across the United States and internationally.

The Andersons is a diversified agribusiness operating across grain trading, renewables, and plant nutrient segments. The company leverages its integrated platform to provide end-to-end solutions for agricultural supply chains, from commodity origination and risk management to value-added processing and distribution. Its scale and broad service offering position it as a key partner for producers and industrial buyers seeking reliable supply and operational expertise.

What this transaction means for investors

The Andersons continues to generate solid revenue across its grain, ethanol, and nutrient segments, supported by strong merchandising activity and demand for renewable fuels. Profitability has moderated from peak cycle levels, coming in at $95.7 million last year compared to $114 million in 2024, but the business remains firmly cash generative, with diversified earnings streams helping offset volatility in any one segment.



Plus, momentum seems to be on the firm’s side: Last quarter produced record net income amid record production. The firm's CEO, Bill Krueger, attributed the strong performance to recent investments in both the renewables and agribusiness segments, including full ownership of the company’s ethanol plants. "In this very busy quarter for our grain elevators and ethanol plants, I'm pleased with our ability to serve our customers,” he said.



For long-term investors, the appeal is less about headline growth and more about resilience. While this certainly isn’t a single-product biotech or a consumer brand riding sentiment, it is a business embedded in supply chains that still need to function regardless of market cycles, and its recent stock run suggests investors have found confidence in that thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.