Agriculture Operations Earnings Roster Next Week: ADM, ALCO, CTVA, FMC

With the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings season underway, we are expected to witness earnings releases from some companies in the next week from the agriculture-operations space. The Agriculture - Operations industry, which comprises various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching and forestry, develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. Producers of food and beverage ingredients fall under the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. Notably, the sector now ranks among the bottom 25% of the overall Zacks classified sectors. Nevertheless, the agriculture operations industry is placed among the top 35% of the entire Zacks classified industries.



U.S. agriculture stocks have been facing near-term headwinds from lower farm income, soft crop prices, weak global trade volumes and elevated input costs. Higher interest expenses, restructuring costs and operational inefficiencies are dampening earnings visibility, while inventory normalization is limiting volume growth. In addition, global demand uncertainty, weather volatility and persistent cost pressures are constraining margins and keeping near-term earnings growth muted.



Nevertheless, a strong emphasis on innovation and the continual reinvention of product portfolios may prove beneficial for agricultural players. Efforts related to improved productivity, cost savings, robust pricing and deeper customer engagement will further support positive outcomes. Such initiatives enable companies to adapt to changing demand patterns and capture new growth opportunities, helping agricultural players navigate ongoing challenges and support sustainable growth.



Among companies that have reported earnings this reporting cycle, we will focus on the earnings scorecard of the Consumer Staples sector. Per the Zacks Earnings Trends report, nearly 26.7% of Consumer Staples companies have reported earnings so far, constituting about 25% of the total market capitalization. Earnings for the sector have dipped 3.7% year over year on 1.1% drop in revenues. Of the companies that have already reported, 37.5% beat on both earnings and revenues.



Per the report, the Consumer Staples sector’s December-quarter earnings are expected to decline 2.4% year over year, with revenues rising 2.4%. Margins for the sector are also likely to edge down 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025. That said, let us take a look at the following four agriculture stocks, which are scheduled to report results next week.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is high. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Corteva, Inc. CTVA is expected to report revenue growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at 21 cents, suggesting a decrease of 34.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. For quarterly revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $4.23 billion, suggesting a 6.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CTVA has a trailing four-quarter earnings of 23.4%, on average.

The company’s strengths include a strong seed portfolio, innovation-led pipeline, pricing discipline and growing adoption of differentiated technologies. Its focus on productivity-enhancing solutions, cost controls and balanced geographic exposure may offer further resilience. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Corteva this time around. The company has an Earnings ESP of -1.53% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. (Read More: Corteva's Q4 Earnings Around the Corner: What Awaits the Stock?)



Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is likely to report a year-over-year increase in revenues when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, before market open. For fourth-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $22.3 billion, indicating a 3.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) has moved down a penny in the past 30 days to 83 cents per share. This figure calls for a 27.2% decrease from the prior-year period. ADM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average.

The company is actively managing productivity and innovation as well as aligning work to the interconnected trends in food security, health and wellbeing. ADM’s Ag Services & Oilseeds unit has been struggling for a while, due to reduced crush margins and weaker global trade volumes. The company with an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 is poised for earnings beat this season. (Read more: Archer Daniels' Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?)



Alico, Inc. ALCO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.50 million, indicating a 79% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For first-quarter earnings, the consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days at break-even earnings. This compares favorably with the loss per share of $1.19 in the prior-year quarter. ALCO has missed earnings estimates in the last four quarters by a sharp margin, on average.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alico this time around, as the company currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Alico’s key weaknesses include its heavy dependence on citrus operations, exposure to weather volatility and disease risks such as citrus greening, and sensitivity to fluctuating orange prices. High operating costs, limited diversification and reliance on third-party processors can also pressure margins and make earnings more volatile.



FMC Corporation FMC is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 million, indicating a 6.1% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For fourth-quarter earnings, the consensus mark has fallen a couple of cents in the past 30 days to $1.21. This shows a decrease of 32.4% from the year-ago quarter. FMC has delivered an earnings surprise of 39.5% in the last four quarters, on average.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FMC this time around, as the company currently has an Earnings ESP of -4.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3. FMC Corp.’s strengths include solid portfolio momentum and accelerating innovation, highlighted by strong growth in new active ingredient sales. Pricing pressure and intensified competition remain deterrents.

