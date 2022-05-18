Agriculture ETF (DBA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund DBA is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 31% from its 52-week low price of $17.54 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

DBA in Focus

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund tracks the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return, a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most liquid and widely traded agricultural commodities. It has key holdings in wheat, corn, soybeans, sugar, live cattle, and coffee, with double-digit exposure each. It charges 93 bps in annual fees from investors (see: all the Agricultural ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The agricultural commodity market has been an area to watch lately, given worries over the growing global food crisis and rising prices. Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as the war in Ukraine has disrupted crop supplies, piling up more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DBA has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. The fund might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 27.70 and 20-day volatility of 18%. As a result, there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

