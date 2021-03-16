Save Foods, which develops products to improve the food safety and shelf life of fresh produce, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTC (SAFO).



Save Foods states that it develops eco-friendly solutions for the food industry, which improve the food safety and shelf life of fresh produce by controlling human and plant pathogens. Its products are based on a proprietary blend of food acids and are capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce. The company targets major markets that use conventional chemical pesticides and sanitizers, including the pre- and post-harvest market, the greenhouse market, and the fresh-cut market. Save Foods has not generated significant revenue from product sales to date.



The Alonim, Israel-based company was founded in 2004 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SVFD. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Agricultural solutions developer Save Foods files for a $15 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



