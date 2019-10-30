US Markets

Agricultural merchant Bunge posts quarterly loss

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, as it took a $1.7 billion charge related to the formation of a joint venture for its Brazilian Sugar and Bioenergy business.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, as it took a $1.7 billion charge related to the formation of a joint venture for its Brazilian Sugar and Bioenergy business.

Net loss attributable to Bunge was $1.49 billion or $10.57 per share in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $365 million or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 per share from $2.52 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular