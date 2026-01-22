Agricultural ETF (FTAG) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF FTAG is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 30.1% from its 52-week low price of $21.53 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

FTAG in Focus

It offers exposure to companies that are directly or indirectly engaged in improving agricultural yields. The fund charges 70 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Materials ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Renewed and large-scale demand for agricultural products from China, a strengthening trade relationship between the United States and China following the truce between the two nations last year, and increased adoption of technology within the farming sector are likely to have boosted FTAG’s performance lately.

More Gains Ahead?

FTAG may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 67.90 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.