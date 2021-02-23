Agricultural Bank of China prints dual-currency deal

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agricultural Bank of China, rated A1/A/A, has printed a nearly US$1bn-equivalent dual-currency, three-tranche Reg S notes offering denominated in US dollars and Hong Kong dollars.

Through its Singapore branch, it priced US$300m 0.75% three-year bonds at 99.793 to yield 0.820% and US$300m 1.25% five-year bonds at 99.826 to yield 1.286%. The final pricing was equal to Treasuries plus 60bp and 70bp respectively, both well inside respective initial guidance of 105bp area and 115bp area.

Through its Macau branch, it priced HK$3bn (US$387m) two-year Hong Kong dollar notes at par to yield 0.66%, 29bp tighter than initial guidance of 0.95% area.

The senior unsecured notes will be issued off the Chinese lender's US$15bn MTN programme and have an expected A1 rating by Moody’s.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The three-year US dollar bonds drew final orders of over US$1.5bn from 49 accounts, including US$1bn from the leads. Asian investors took 89% of the bonds and EMEA 11%. Banks were allocated 74%, the public sector 22%, fund managers 2% and private banks 2%.

For the five-year US dollar tranche, final orders were over US$1.1bn from 42 accounts, including US$665m from the leads. Asian investors bought 88% and EMEA 12%. Banks received 83%, the public sector 10% and fund managers 7%.

Final books for the Hong Kong dollar notes were over HK$7.4bn from 29 accounts, including HK$3.85bn from the leads. Asian investors took all of the bonds. Banks were allocated 81%, central banks and insurers 14% and fund managers 5%.

For the US dollar notes, Agricultural Bank of China Singapore branch, Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, DBS Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were joint global coordinators. They were also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with ABC International, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, Credit Agricole, ICBC Singapore, Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch, Mizuho Securities, OCBC Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong branch and UOB.

For the Hong Kong dollar notes, Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, ABC International, Bank of China Macau branch, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were JGCs. They were also JLMs and JBRs with Credit Agricole, Chiyu Banking, China Construction Bank (Asia), China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, China International Capital Corp, CMBC Capital, DBS Bank, ICBC (Macau) and Mizuho Securities.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

