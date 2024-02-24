Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ACGBY) Price Target Increased by 14.19% to 10.65

The average one-year price target for Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ACGBY) has been revised to 10.65 / share. This is an increase of 14.19% from the prior estimate of 9.32 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.33 to a high of 11.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from the latest reported closing price of 10.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGBY is 0.18%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 498,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90,642K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,417K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGBY by 3.91% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 79,501K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,628K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,420K shares, representing a decrease of 23.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGBY by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272,481K shares, representing a decrease of 529.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGBY by 76.48% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 18,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,228K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGBY by 8.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.