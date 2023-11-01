Agricultural Bank of China (HKEX:1288) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 3.11

The average one-year price target for Agricultural Bank of China (HKEX:1288) has been revised to 3.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 2.91 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.03 to a high of 4.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2.89 / share.

Agricultural Bank of China Maintains 8.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agricultural Bank of China. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1288 is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 3,158,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392,319K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,420K shares, representing an increase of 84.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 358.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388,944K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,417K shares, representing an increase of 73.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 168.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 272,481K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,413K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 352.62% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 181,959K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191,206K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 12.87% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 171,477K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,404K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.