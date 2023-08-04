Agricultural Bank of China (HKEX:1288) Price Target Decreased by 11.02% to 2.85

The average one-year price target for Agricultural Bank of China (HKEX:1288) has been revised to 2.85 / share. This is an decrease of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 3.21 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.05 to a high of 3.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

Agricultural Bank of China Maintains 8.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agricultural Bank of China. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1288 is 0.30%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 3,052,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389,156K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,420K shares, representing an increase of 84.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 396.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 383,629K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,417K shares, representing an increase of 73.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 196.12% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 269,665K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,288K shares, representing an increase of 83.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 374.64% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 191,206K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,559K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 11.52% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 186,404K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,153K shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1288 by 6.29% over the last quarter.

