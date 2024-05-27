Agricultural Bank of China Backs Tech with RMB 21.5B Investment

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China has announced a strategic investment of RMB 21.5 billion into the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase III, acquiring a 6.25% share. This move aligns with the bank’s long-term goals to support the integrated circuit industry and promote sustainable economic and societal development. The decision, already approved by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, will be financed with the bank’s own capital and does not require a shareholder meeting approval.

