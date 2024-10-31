News & Insights

Agricultural Bank of China Updates Board Structure

October 31, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China has updated its board of directors following the resignation of Mr. Zhang Xuguang, ensuring compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules by maintaining one-third independent non-executive directors. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, who participate in various committees focusing on strategic planning, risk management, and more.

