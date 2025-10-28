Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt (ACGBY) Price Target Increased by 15.50% to 19.73

The average one-year price target for Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ACGBY) has been revised to $19.73 / share. This is an increase of 15.50% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.27 to a high of $20.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.88% from the latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGBY is 0.04%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 85K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGBY by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

