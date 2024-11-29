News & Insights

Agricultural Bank of China Announces Interim Dividend

November 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

Agricultural Bank of China has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.164 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with payments to be made in Hong Kong dollars. The ex-dividend date is set for January 2, 2025, and the payment date is January 24, 2025, with applicable withholding taxes for non-resident shareholders.

