Agricultural Bank of China Adjusts Preference Share Coupon Rate

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced a new coupon rate adjustment for its first tranche of preference shares, effective from November 2024. The updated rate combines a base rate of 1.83% and a fixed premium of 2.29%, resulting in a total coupon rate of 4.12%. This adjustment reflects the current yield on 5-year PRC Treasury bonds and promises an annual dividend payment.

