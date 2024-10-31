News & Insights

Agricultural Bank of China Adjusts Preference Share Coupon Rate

October 31, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced a new coupon rate adjustment for its first tranche of preference shares, effective from November 2024. The updated rate combines a base rate of 1.83% and a fixed premium of 2.29%, resulting in a total coupon rate of 4.12%. This adjustment reflects the current yield on 5-year PRC Treasury bonds and promises an annual dividend payment.

