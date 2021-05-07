Commodities

Agrichemicals group Syngenta eyes Shanghai for IPO - CEO in magazine

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - ChemChina's CNNCC.UL Syngenta unit plans to get a stock market listing by June 2022 at the latest, perhaps in Shanghai, the chief executive of the Swiss agrichemicals group told WirtschaftsWoche magazine in an interview.

It was considering a secondary listing in Europe within months of that, Eric Fyrwald was quoted as saying. ChemChina bought Syngenta for $43 billion in 2017 and has been planning to refloat the business.

