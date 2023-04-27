Agrichemicals company Syngenta reports higher Q1 sales and profit

Adds detail, background

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta on Thursday reported higher first-quarter sales and profit, having passed on higher costs to farmers buying its seeds and sprays.

The company, which had planned to list in China in a $9.5 billion flotation in the next few months, said sales rose 3% to $9.2 billion in the three months to the end of March.

Core earnings (EBITDA) increased 1% to $1.9 billion, said Syngenta, which competes with U.S. company Corteva CTVA.N and German firms BASF BASFn.DE and Bayer BAYGn.DE.

Syngenta said it had continued to raise prices to help to offset higher costs caused by more expensive chemicals and transport.

The increases did not dent demand in Syngenta's seeds business, which reported sales up 12% from a year earlier, though the crop protection business managed only a 2% increase in sales.

While North America regsitered strong demand for sprays, there was a downturn in Latin America and China as farmers held back on purchases after stocking up last year to avoid price increases.

Sales in China, however, rose 26% as the company continued to expand its Modern Agricultural Platform (MAP) training and sales centres, which sell its products. Syngenta added 124 new sites in the quarter, taking the total to 638.

China is particularly important to Syngenta, which is seeking a stock market listing there. It s plans suffered a setback last month, however, when the Shanghai Stock Exchange cancelled a hearing to review the company's initial share offering (IPO) proposal.

Syngenta was bought for $43 billion by ChemChina in 2017 and folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp in 2021.

The Chinese parent plans to keep a majority stake after the planned IPO, which could be one of the world's biggest when it eventually takes place and expected to value Syngenta at about $50 billion.

A secondary listing is also being considered further down the line, with Zurich, London and New York among the options.

