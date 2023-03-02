Agribusiness Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MOO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Agribusiness ETF (Symbol: MOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.42, changing hands as high as $89.85 per share. Agribusiness shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOO's low point in its 52 week range is $80.50 per share, with $109.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.91.

