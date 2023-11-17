News & Insights

Agri chemicals maker FMC looking to sell non-core assets

November 17, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Crop protection products maker FMC Corp FMC.N has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets, including a potential sale of its non-crop business.

A slowdown in demand for herbicide and pesticides as well as excess inventories had resulted in large destocking in South America, denting the U.S.-based company's earnings for much of the year.

The company also provided its preliminary 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday. FMC expects revenue in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $4.70 billion, according to LSEG data.

FMC expects 2026 revenue between $5.5 billion and $6 billion.

"As the company launches and ramps up new products, we see a clear path for adjusted EBITDA margins to recover to the mid-20% level, after falling to the low-20% level this year," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein had said in a note.

