Is Agri Bank China (ACGBY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agri Bank China (ACGBY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Agri Bank China is one of 879 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agri Bank China is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGBY's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACGBY has returned 8.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.6% on average. This means that Agri Bank China is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). The stock has returned 34.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Agri Bank China is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.5% so far this year, so ACGBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Agri Bank China and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.