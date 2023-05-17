Agreement reached in Germany on aviation security workers' pay - industry group

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Two German unions and an aviation security association negotiating on behalf of 25,000 workers have reached an agreement on pay and management allowances, capping off a series of strikes in Germany amid a cost of living crisis.

The BDLS aviation security association said on Wednesday that the agreement with the Verdi and German Civil Service Federation (dbb) unions included additional pay for night shifts, Sundays and public holidays, as well as new allowances for executives.

"The agreement poses major challenges for the employers' side and will not be easy to implement in economic terms," the association said in a statement.

High inflation in Europe's largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.

In April, strikes by aviation security workers at four German airports caused disruptions for tens of thousands of travellers.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

