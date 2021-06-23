World Markets

Agreement in principle reached over Suez Canal ship - Stann Marine

Contributors
Yusri Mohamed Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Aidan Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

A representative for the owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Wednesday that an agreement in principle had been reached in a compensation dispute with the canal authority.

CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - A representative for the owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Wednesday that an agreement in principle had been reached in a compensation dispute with the canal authority.

Work was underway to finalise a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible and arrangements for the release of the Ever Given vessel would be made after formalities had been dealt with, Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular