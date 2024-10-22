Agree Realty's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are up about 0.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Funds Holding CRBN
MPWR Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of ABUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.