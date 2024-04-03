Agree Realty's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
PRDO Videos
NDLS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.