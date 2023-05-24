News & Insights

Agree Realty's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

May 24, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ADC.PRA was trading at a 29.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.10% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

ADC.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are off about 0.3%.

