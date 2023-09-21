Agree Realty's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $16.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ADC.PRA was trading at a 15.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC.PRA shares, versus ADC:

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are down about 1.2%.

