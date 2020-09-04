Agree Realty's (ADC) August Rent Collection Improves to 96%

Agree Realty Corporation ADC reported an increase in rent collections for August, relative to July and the second-quarter receipts.

As of Sep 2, 2020, the company’s rent collections for August aggregated 96% of its portfolio. It entered deferral agreements with tenants, indicating 2% of August rents.

August rent collections were higher than July receipts of 95% of the company’s portfolio. Moreover, Agree Realty entered deferral agreements with tenants, representing 3% of rents for July. July rent collections also improved from 94% of receipts as of Jul 17, as noted by the company in its second-quarter earnings release.

Further, second-quarter rent collections aggregated 91% of its portfolio, while deferral agreements represented 3% of second-quarter rents.

Such encouraging rent-collection figures demonstrate the strength of the company’s best-in-class portfolio. Moreover, the restarting of operations in the retail sector in several parts of the nation comes as a breather for retail tenants that now stand in a better position to generate revenues and meet their rent payments, thereby, reducing pressure on retail landlords.

For the company too, the reopening of properties and higher footfall at its properties will ease concerns over rent collection and rent relief. In fact, in these challenging times, having a grocery component has been the saving grace for retail REITs. Agree Realty is not different, as the company received all its second-quarter rent from grocery stores (representing 7% of its annualized base rent), convenience stores (6.5%) and dollar stores (5.6%).

However, since businesses of other physical stores widely depend on customer traffic but consumers are by and large avoiding crowded public spaces due to the pandemic and increasingly opting for online purchases, there has been deterioration in the liquidity of several of the company’s tenants. This is impairing their ability to pay rents. Specifically, tenants from sectors like health and fitness (3.2% of annualized base rent), entertainment retail, apparel and shoes had significant unpaid rents for second-quarter 2020.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 2.7% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.3% decline.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

