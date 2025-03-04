Agree Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agree Realty, presenting an average target of $79.09, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.67% from the previous average price target of $78.56.

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $74.00 $76.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $79.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $80.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $81.00 $81.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $79.00 $80.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Underweight $76.00 - James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $82.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $88.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

