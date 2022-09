(RTTNews) - Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) are down more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the announced the pricing of its public offering at $66.85 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3.

Currently, shares are at $65.30, down 5.25 percent from the previous close of $68.92 on a volume of 1,391,025.

