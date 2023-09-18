News & Insights

Agree Realty Promotes Nicole Witteveen To COO

(RTTNews) - Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Monday announced the appointment of Nicole Witteveen as Chief Operating Officer.

Further, Craig Erlich has been named Chief Growth Officer. Additionally, Edward Eickhoff has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Asset Management.

Witteveen will lead all aspects of the Company's Asset Management, People and Culture, Information Technology, as well as Strategic Initiatives. Prior to assuming the Chief Operating Officer role, Witteveen served as Executive Vice President, People and Culture as well as Chief of Staff of the Company.

"Nicole's numerous accomplishments and tremendous operational prowess make this promotion well deserved," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "She has been an integral part of our Leadership Team and has thrived during her tenure at our Company."

