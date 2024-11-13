Agree Realty price target raised to $80 from $75 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Agree Realty (ADC) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Triple Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Mizuho adds however Agree Realty stands apart as it has pre-funded its acquisition pipeline, with the management team having issued forward equity to lock in today’s stock price.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.