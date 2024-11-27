Agree Realty price target raised to $78 from $74 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman raised the firm’s price target on Agree Realty (ADC) to $78 from $74 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Agree has a well capitalized balance sheet including a recent expansion of its unsettled forward equity after the end of the third quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management sees an acceleration in deal flow heading into the end of the year, leading to the most active quarter potentially of 2024 and a strong pipeline into 2025, the firm adds.

