AGREE REALTY Earnings Results: $ADC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGREE REALTY ($ADC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. The company also reported revenue of $160,730,000, beating estimates of $157,931,609 by $2,798,391.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AGREE REALTY Insider Trading Activity

AGREE REALTY insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 2 purchases buying 30,275 shares for an estimated $2,126,640 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AGREE REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of AGREE REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.