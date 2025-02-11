AGREE REALTY Earnings Results: $ADC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGREE REALTY ($ADC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. The company also reported revenue of $160,730,000, beating estimates of $157,931,609 by $2,798,391.
AGREE REALTY Insider Trading Activity
AGREE REALTY insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 2 purchases buying 30,275 shares for an estimated $2,126,640 and 0 sales.
AGREE REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of AGREE REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,116,300 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $159,420,879
- FMR LLC added 1,968,811 shares (+729.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,310,532
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 1,458,530 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,753,438
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,211,009 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,315,584
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 990,362 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,603,969
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 805,105 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,648,559
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 752,982 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,722,134
