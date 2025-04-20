AGREE REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $ADC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AGREE REALTY ($ADC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $165,523,446 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

AGREE REALTY Insider Trading Activity

AGREE REALTY insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 3 purchases buying 58,355 shares for an estimated $4,128,744 and 0 sales.

AGREE REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of AGREE REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGREE REALTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

AGREE REALTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $81.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 01/07/2025

