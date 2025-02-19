Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are up about 0.6%.
