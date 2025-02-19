News & Insights

Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

February 19, 2025 — 02:05 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ADC.PRA was trading at a 28.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.33% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ADC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp.'s 4.250% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ADC.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ADC) are up about 0.6%.

