Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.7% to US$63.32 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$249m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.74. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ADC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Agree Realty from seven analysts is for revenues of US$323.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$1.74, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$323.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.69 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$77.21, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Agree Realty analyst has a price target of US$83.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Agree Realty's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Agree Realty is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Agree Realty's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Agree Realty analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Agree Realty is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

