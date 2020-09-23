Dividends
Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.23, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $64.23, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.51 and a 42.01% increase over the 52 week low of $45.23.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.39%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJT with an increase of 12.49% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 3.79%.

