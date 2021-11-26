Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.227 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -63.39% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.12, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $70.12, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.95 and a 14.44% increase over the 52 week low of $61.27.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.82%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 23.03% over the last 100 days. SMIG has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.