Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.207 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.31, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $67.31, representing a -7.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.68 and a 22.52% increase over the 52 week low of $54.94.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.24%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 80.2% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 1.66%.

