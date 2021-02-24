Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.207 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.62% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.56, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $64.56, representing a -18.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.63 and a 42.74% increase over the 52 week low of $45.23.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.7%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 50.15% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 1.52%.

