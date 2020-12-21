Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.99, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $63.99, representing a -20.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.51 and a 41.48% increase over the 52 week low of $45.23.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.45%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 25.35% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 3.36%.

