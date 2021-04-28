Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.217 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.83% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.38, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $71.38, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.68 and a 29.92% increase over the 52 week low of $54.94.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.28%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 56.96% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 4.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.